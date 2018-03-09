‘It’s really gross’: Animals seized from Richmond pet hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Richmond have shut down and local pet boarding and training facility Friday and seized every animal from the premise.

A RACC spokesperson told 8News that four animals were seized from Animal Motel, located at 2412 N. Lombardy Street, Thursday night on suspicion of cruelty and neglect. The organization, along with Richmond Police, returned Friday to remove every animal on the premise.

“It’s really gross,” the spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson added that four dogs had not received proper vet care in ‘a very long time,’ and that the building has been without electricity for months.

The owner of the organization, Joseph Taylor Meyers, was arrested last year on animal-related charges, according to police.

According to court records, Meyers was found guilty of “failure to provide veterinary care” in December of 2017 for an incident in June of 2017.

BREAKING: Richmond Police and Richmond Animal Care & Control seizing dogs from an animal hotel. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/dZm98QBsXt — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) March 9, 2018

