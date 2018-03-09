Henrico observes 61st annual Student Government Day

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County gives 121 high school students a firsthand look at its government and school operations during the 61st annual Student Government Day on March 14-15.

Students from the county’s nine high schools and The Academy at Virginia Randolph will shadow elected and appointed officials, including members of the Board of Supervisors and the School Board, county manager, schools superintendent, constitutional officers and judges, to better understand their roles and responsibilities.

Student Government Day will begin with an investiture at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 at Hermitage High School. With the help of Henrico’s Circuit judges, 32 students will recite the oaths of office as if they were being sworn into their positions.

Students who are matched with general government officials will report to work at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 15. The day concludes with a simulated meeting of the Board of Supervisors at 2 p.m. in the Board Room of the Henrico Government Center on E. Parham Road.

The Board of Supervisors will take no official action as part of its participation in Student Government Day.

