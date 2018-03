(WRIC) — Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the U.S. But, it’s different than most cancers by being largely preventable and beatable.

In this episode, Dr. Cary Gentry and Amie Carter for Bon Secours’ ‘Health Matters’ discuss colorectal cancer and the screenings that go with it.

