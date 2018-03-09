Fundraiser planned for Ruther Glen ‘miracle baby’

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — This month the community will rally behind a Ruther Glen girl who suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey started following ‘Miracle Baby’ Juliana Johnson’s story last July when she was discharged from VCU Medical Center. At the time, she had continuously received treatment at the hospital since her birth on January 25, 2017.

Juliana has Emmanuel Syndrome, an extremely rare genetic condition where chromosomes 11 and 22 swapped information. The disease caused a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, underdeveloped lungs, an inoperable hole in her heart, among other issues.

According to her parents, there are only 200 documented cases of Emmanuel Syndrome worldwide, and so many questions remain about it.

Juliana has been in and out of the hospital since her initial discharge at six-months-old, and there have been several benefits to help cover medical expenses.

“We were told that she likely wouldn’t survive after birth, yet with God’s help she has exceeded all of the doctors’ expectations,” explains Felix Johnson, Juliana’s father.

Fairview Baptist Church and White Oak Equipment, both in Fredericksburg, are teaming up for a Benefit Oyster Roast to raise funds to assist the Johnson family.

“It is such an amazing feeling to know that there are so many strangers that have been touched by Juliana’s story and are so eager to help,” says Felix.

The 34th annual Oyster Roast will be held on Saturday, March 17 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, located at 2400 Airport Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Admission is by donation at the door

Since the oyster roast’s inception, more than $950,000 has been raised to help others in the community.

Supporters can also follow Juliana’s story on this facebook page or make a donation on this GoFundMe page.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.