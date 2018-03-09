Chesterfield Schools holding bus driver job fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a bus driver job fair on Friday, March 9.

The job fair will be located at the North Courthouse Library, 325 Courthouse Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Candidates are asked to submit their application online prior to the job fair by going here and searching “School Bus Driver.” Applicants must also bring their driver’s license to the job fair.

For more information, visit here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.