‘Blarney Bash’ moves indoors as Farmer’s Market construction continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction crews were at work Friday on the 17th Street Farmer’s market. They’re making progress, but not enough in time for the traditional Irish festivities in Shockoe Bottom.

So, they’re moving the party Saturday indoors to Main Street Station train shed. The Blarney Bash kicks off at 1 p.m.

“This is a great way for people who have not seen this spectacular event space to see it,” said David Napier, President of the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association.

Like the Shockoe Bottom Irish fests in the past, the bash will have plenty of food and drink.

“We got Irish coffees, snow cones for the kids, and special snow cones for their parents,” Napier said.

But at Blarney Bash, there will also be a kids area with a moon bounce and some Irish traditions for the whole family.

“We got Irish dancing, we got bagpipes, we have two great pop music bands coming in,” Napier added.

The on-going construction and delays to transform the Farmer’s Market into a pedestrian plaza have hurt business in the Bottom.

“A chain-link fence doesn’t really draw people to a neighborhood,” Napier admitted.

City leaders told 8News the work is now taking off. The groundwork for the planting of 22 trees has been laid. Utility work is underway and street lights have been ordered.

“We are getting it wired for an ice skating rink in the winter time,” Napier explained. “We’ll have some gas fire pits for events out there.”

We’re told the market will reopen in phases. The first will happen May 25 of this year as the market will host this year’s East End Festival.

Blarney Bash runs until 7pm. Festival organizers say next year, they plan to return the Blarney Bash to the Farmer’s Market.

