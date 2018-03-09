Bill to cut state funding for painful animal research passes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that prohibits the use of state taxpayer money for painful dog and cat research has passed through the General Assembly and now heads to the governor’s desk.

The bill was prompted by a series of 8News investigations exposing deadly dog experiments at McGuire VA Hospital in Richmond.

Federal and state tax dollars funded cardiovascular disease research.

The VA says the research could lead to medical breakthroughs. Whistleblowers called it animal abuse.

