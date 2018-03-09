Behind the scenes: Marvel Universe LIVE! brings action-packed fun to Richmond Coliseum

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is coming to the Richmond Coliseum this weekend.

This year’s production is action-packed, featuring Guardians of the Galaxy and more than 20 of your favorite villains and superheroes, like Spider-Man, the Hulk, and Captain America. The newest character bringing all the buzz is Black Panther.

“Black Panther, our newest character that’s coming into the show does a lot of really cool martial arts moves, doing kicks and flips,” says performer Antonio Jackson.

The fighting between characters is carefully planned and executed for both safety and entertainment.

“We craft them very carefully,” says fight director David Doersch. “It takes a great deal of rehearsal to get the fights ready. Spider-Man fights differently than Captain America, and he has his own distinctive style from Black Widow. They each have their own way of moving.”

Aside from all the fighting, crowds can expect motorbikes, aerial stunts, trampolines, pyrotechnics and more. So if you’re ready to see Thor, Iron Man, and Dr.Strange cast their superpowers and jump into thrill-seeking stunts, you don’t want to miss this weekend’s show

