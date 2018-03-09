Animal shelter makes dogs feel at home with lounge chairs

GALESBURG, Ill. (KLJB) — An animal shelter in Illinois is making waves on social media.

The Knox County Humane Society is going above and beyond to make sure its dogs are comfortable during their stay. They have asked the community to donate unwanted lounge chairs for the dogs to use in their kennels.

Since a video started circulating on Facebook, donations have been pouring in. The video posted Monday afternoon had over 8.5 million views by Tuesday evening.

Neighbors and people across the country are hoping to help out any way they can to make sure these dogs feel at home.

What started with Buster Brown’s need for a comfy seat, after guarding the front desk all day, has transformed the shelter into a temporary home for these shelter dogs.

“We have Buster Brown behind the desk and he kept sitting in our chairs with us and there wasn’t room. We really thought the chair was too big behind the desk but he’s loved it,” said the shelter director, Erin Buckmaster.

Now they’re hoping to give every dog the best seat in the house.

“So, we thought it would be a good idea if they all got a chair,” Buckmaster said. “They love it. Like Mickey’s been here the longest, so we put him in his chair and he’s so much more relaxed.”

When they turned to the community for help, the phone started ringing off the hook.

“Even from Tennessee, we’ve had them from all over. You know, everybody loves animals,” Buckmaster said.

Sharron Ervin was one of the many neighbors inspired to lend a hand. She spent Tuesday afternoon collecting 11 chairs to donate.

“I had mentioned that I wanted them for a shelter and they were like ‘Shelter?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, animal shelter,’” Ervin said.

With so many playful pups and cats, the shelter said, the more chairs the merrier.

“We know they’re gonna get torn up. We know that,” Buckmaster said. “So, as we go through the chairs, we’ll just have to dispose of them and get new ones.”

While the shelter wants all its dogs to find forever homes, the operators are glad they’ll be comfortable while they wait.

“We’ve just seen that it’s been a wonderful thing for the dogs; they love it,” Buckmaster said.

“A home environment or a little comfort,” Ervin said. “So many abused, so many homeless, so many strays. I mean there’s so many dogs in need.”

The Knox County Humane Society is located at 1855 Windish Drive, Galesburg, IL 61401.