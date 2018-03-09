Adopt a Furry Friend: Ronald

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Ronald!

Like any parent, the staff of the Richmond SPCA would prefer not to say that they have favorites; but if you really pry, you will find out that Ronald holds the favored spot in many hearts there.

Ronald, a 4-year-old tabby, has been in the care of the Richmond SPCA since 2016. After being adopted as a kitten in 2013, he was returned to our Robins-Starr Humane Center due to family issues.

His circumstances have not brought him down. He has been declared “one of the most affectionate cats” and is a shining example of how wonderful pets with chronic conditions can be as companions. His former foster, Assistant Manager of Adoptions Tommy DeSanto, had these glowing words to say about him:

“Ronald is the best. He loves when Chris (our Front Desk associate) lets him out of his habitat in the morning to stretch his legs. He loves human company and wants to be in the middle of everybody. I think his favorite thing at the shelter is when we let him out at the adoption desk and he bounces around from person to person like a pinball. He likes to be held and carried around like a baby. He’s also a very low key cat – when I fostered him he just wanted to lay around in my bed all day. He always used the litter box and got along very well with my cat. He also LOVES dogs. He will let you know when he’s hungry. He has a voracious appetite and will meow at you to let you know he’s ready for breakfast and dinner. He is also not afraid to crawl into your lap and try to steal the cheeseburger straight out of your hands, so he can sometimes be a little pushy with human food. But I’m the same way… He has allergies, diabetes and a rare condition called plasma cell pododermatitis. He eats a prescription food that helps control his allergies and glucose levels. He also takes a very low dose of insulin. His pododermatitis causes swelling and inflammation in his paws, so he is on a few medications (antibiotics) for that. He is still a little itchy and scratchy when the weather changes, just like we can be, but we have everything under control with his current medications. All in all, he’s very special. We rarely have cats who are this affectionate, especially when their bodies are basically turning against them. He’d be a perfect therapy cat. His loving personality shines through all the discomfort his conditions have caused him, and anyone with the resources to take care of him would be adopting a truly one of a kind, loving cat.”

If you are looking to change your life and the life of a deserving, homeless pet, please consider welcoming Ronald into your heart and home. He will be sure to return your love tenfold.

