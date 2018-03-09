‘A judge is going to take this very seriously’: Expert weighs in on consequences for school threats

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen has been arrested and charged with making threats against three Henrico schools. The teen was not a student at the threatened schools.

The threatening message on social media was directed at Godwin, Deep Run, and Glen Allen high schools.

The school district, Henrico Police, Homeland Security and FBI agents teamed together to track down the person responsible.

The post circulating last night on social media hit a nerve still sensitive from last month’s tragedy at a Parkland, Florida high school.

“It was evident almost instantly how concerned the community at three different schools was very late on Thursday evening,” Andy Jenks, the Henrico County Public Schools spokesperson, told 8News.

Police and federal investigators worked overnight to locate the individual that sent out the posts. By early morning, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and called the threats towards the school not credible.

No matter how credible the threats were, the consequences of posting threats are real.

Threatening to hurt someone on school property is against the law and an adult could go to jail for as long as ten years.

Russ Stone, a legal analyst, told 8News “it is a felony charge.” While it is a felony charge, Stone told 8News that a judge will look at multiple factors when deciding the punishment.

“A judge is going to have to factor in what the person’s prior record was…whether or not they really were doing something that they intended to cause this fear or if they were just being really stupid as many people are on social media these days.”

Stone told 8News that a judge will also consider what the threat cost the community.

“You know how many law enforcement officers had to take the time out to go and be posted at the schools and that meant they weren’t doing the other things that they would be doing on a day to day basis.”

The 16-year-old who made the threat is a Henrico County student and can also face discipline from the school district, as well as legal consequences. While the consequences for the student is unknown, Stone believes the severity of the situation is clear.

“A judge is going to take this very seriously when it gets in front of him.”

