RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After defeating Louisville in the quarterfinals, top tanked Virginia, which is likely to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, plays No. 4 seed Clemson, which defeated 12th-seeded Boston College 90-82 in the second quarterfinal Thursday. In the midst of the action, Isaiah Wilkins made the cover of Sports Illustrated after his dominant performance.

Advertisement