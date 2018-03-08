Vehicle collides with train in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after her vehicle collided with a train Thursday morning.

State Police told WSET that 20-year-old Goldie Jones, of Amherst, was trying to turn around on the tracks when the train slammed into her vehicle just off Route 460 in Spout Spring.

Trooper Morgan with Virginia State Police says the driver of the car is 20 years old and she was trying to back up when the train hit her car, flipping it. VSP is investigating the accident. @ws pic.twitter.com/V2sohFIJh2 — Emily Swecker (@EmilySweckerTV) March 8, 2018

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m.

The extent of her injuries weren’t immediately known.

State Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

