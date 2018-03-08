Howard Baugh, a Tuskegee Airmen, receives State Historical Marker in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will be dedicated this month to commemorate the career of Petersburg native Howard Baugh, a Tuskegee Airmen.

Lt. Col. Howard Baugh graduated from Virginia State University in 1941 and flew 135 combat missions with the 99th Fighter Squadron in Sicily. Baugh was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the French Legion of Honor. He was inducted into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame in 2006. President George W. Bush and the U.S. Congress awarded the Tuskegee Airmen the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

Lt. Col. Baugh died in 2008 and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

The ceremony to dedicate and unveil the marker will be held at 1 p.m., March 17, at Petersburg Art Park at the corner of N. Sycamore and E. Old Streets in downtown Petersburg, across from the marker’s location. The public is encouraged to attend and free parking is available near the Petersburg Art Park.

Speakers at the dedication will include Congressman A. Donald McEachin; Delegate Lashrecse Aird; Virginia Department of Veteran Services Commissioner John Newby; Petersburg Mayor Ronald Parham; Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides; Howard (Layne) Baugh, president of the Howard Baugh Chapter–Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.; and Dr. Jennifer Loux of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

