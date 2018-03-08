Second player testifies in former Orange County softball coach’s sex abuse trial

Related Coverage Former player claims softball coach threatened to kill her if she reported alleged sex abuse

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jurors in Orange County on Tuesday heard testimony from a second softball player who claims she was molested by her former coach.

Cathy Rothgeb is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting to the two players while they were children.

The former high school softball star who testified Thursday told jurors that Rothgeb started making advances at her when she was 15-years-old and that it eventually turned into a relationship that lasted into her first year of college.

Police arrested Rothgeb, 57, in October for allegedly molesting two of her players back in the 1990s. One of those players told jurors on Tuesday that the sexual abuse started when she was 9-years-old and that Rothgeb threatened her with a gun to keep quiet.

The other player said she was a teenager and that her coach told her she loved her and that their sexual relationship was normal.

Both sides brought up the fact that one of the girl’s moms went with the accusations to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office back in 2000, but neither of the alleged victims wanted to cooperate with the investigation.

Because the accusations are from so long ago, there isn’t much physical evidence in the case. However, prosecutors did show jurors one of the alleged victim’s state softball championship ring, which was engraved inside the band with Cathy Rothgeb’s initials.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney trying to provide proof the defendant had that close relationship with her player.

The defense is expected to start its case Thursday.

