Richmond street block named for Ray Boone

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 100 block of North 5th street in Richmond has been named in honor of Ray Boone.

As founder of the Richmond Free Press, Boone was an advocate for the people of Richmond.

He died in 2014 after a battle with cancer and famously let members of Occupy Richmond camp out on his lawn in 2011.

“Today is a phenomenal day for me and the rest of my family,” said Ray Boone Jr. “We are being acknowledged for the work that my father accomplished.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was at the dedication and is happy the city is recognizing the legacy Ray Boone left behind.

“This is a gentleman who spoke truth to power,” said Mayor Stoney. “He was never afraid to speak up because he understood that by being silent that would render us insignificant. This is a man that loved his community.”

