Possible utility bill cuts for Petersburg seniors

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A program was proposed on Wednesday that would grant senior citizens in Petersburg a discount on their utilities. The Senior Discount Pilot Program is meant to ease the financial burden on some residents.

Franklin Mason paid off his water bill at the Petersburg City Council building, but sometimes he says it’s getting to be too much.

“This is now fluctuating, after you pay the bill you still have another bill.”

Mason is part of the 15% of Petersburg residents who could see more than 50% of their utility bill cut.

Mason feels it’s a step in the right direction.

“They had had a budget crunch, so they’re trying to work through all the people, and help with some type of stability with their bills.”

Treska Wilson, a Petersburg City Council member and an advocate for the proposed program, told 8News that utility bill discounts for senior citizens is a step in the right direction and shows that the city council has been listening to the pleas of Petersburg residents.

Wilson told 8News that she believes these cuts will eventually help the cities’ financial issues.

“If you have an exorbitant bill, and you can’t pay it then the city cannot collect anything. But if you can decrease that bill and the citizen can pay it, you are at least collecting something.”

To qualify, residents would have to be at least 65 years old, must provide proof of property ownership and a recent utility statement. Applicants must also live in the home and have occupied it for at least one year.

After a public forum, the proposed bill reduction will be voted upon by the City Council on March 20.

