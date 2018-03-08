Police ID driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on I-95 in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Caroline County Thursday night.

The crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on southbound I-95 at mile marker 114 in Caroline County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo ran off the road to the left and overturned on its side in a ditch.

The driver, who has been identified as 57-year-old Guy Andrew Roy of Ruther Glen, was wearing a seat belt but was ejected through the rear windshield. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

