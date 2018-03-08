Petersburg’s ‘MiFi’ initiative brings much needed access

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents have a chance to get free WiFi inside their homes, cars and buses.

The public library has brought in mobile hotspots called “MiFi” that people can check out for a week at a time.

Students throughout Petersburg are given Chromebooks instead of textbooks, so the push for more internet access was inevitable.

Dana Craig, an Adult Services Librarian, said the initial idea for the project was to give students a way to have more access to their homework. It also plays a large in the initiative to bring people in the area access to information they may not have available to them.

“They come to the library, a lot of people they’ve got their phones, they don’t have internet access at home to use them on so they come here. But some people that’s not practical, particularly for children they don’t have transportation. So, this is a way for them to have access,” Craig told 8News.

You must be 18 years or older, have a Petersburg library card and have a form of I.D. to check out one of the mobile hotspots. Mobile hotspots not returned within 48 hours of the due date will have its access turned off.

