Man killed after driving around police barricade and onto live wires

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WRIC) — A man was killed after he drove his vehicle around a police barricade and onto live wires in New Jersey, authorities say.

WABC in New York reports that the vehicle became engulfed in flames on Summit Avenue and Route 208 in Franklin Lakes just before 9 a.m. Responding officers arrived finding a vehicle fully engulfed, with a live power line lying in the roadway near the vehicle.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire totally gutted the vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

