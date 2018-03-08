Local cheer teams exposed to mumps at national competition

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/ABC) — Two cheerleading squads from Chesterfield were among several that may have been exposed to mumps at a recent national competition.

Thousands of cheerleaders from 39 states and nine countries were in Dallas Feb. 23-25, for the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship. “Fame All Stars” in Midlothian sent two teams to the competition, “Vengeance” and “Super Seniors.”

The Texas Department of Health said a person with mumps attended the event, potentially exposing other people. There have been no reported cases of mumps since the tournament.

Mumps is a virus that can be spread through the air or direct contact with saliva. It’s about as contagious as the flu. Symptoms include a swollen face, fever, aches, and loss of appetite. Most people are vaccinated against mumps as children, but the health department says people can still be infected. To read more about mumps, click here.