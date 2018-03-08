Julep’s to host ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Julep’s New Southern Cuisine hosts “Cocktails for a Cause” on April 11, donating 10% of sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Richmond, Tri-Cities & Hampton Roads.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Customers who purchase Julep’s THE CAUSE cocktail anytime in the month of April contribute $2 of their purchase to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the country’s preeminent national youth mentoring organization. Their service is based on a one-to-one relationship between an adult volunteer and a child, and is entirely volunteer-driven and donor-supported.

Visit https://www.bigbrobigsis.com for more information.

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine restaurant is located at 420 East Grace Street,

