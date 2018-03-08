‘I miss him so much’: Vigil to be held today for slain Richmond father, chef

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer and candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night to remember the life of a man shot to death in Gilpin Court last week.

Police found Winfred Steward, 25, suffering from a gunshot would on the 1100 block of St. Paul Street on Friday morning.

Darlean Winfred, his mother, spoke exclusively with 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham and says her son, who she called “winky”, was a John Marshall High School graduate, a father, and chef.

“All I can say is that I miss him so much,” Winfred said. “We laugh, joke, and play. He was a good kid, graduated from school, and was a chef at Friendly’s.”

Darlean says her son was a good kid who didn’t sell drugs and was blindsided while talking to a girl on a neighborhood stoop. She says he was robbed, a fight broke out, and her son was shot to death.

Richmond Police are investigating this case as a homicide, but are still working to find out what exactly happened.

The vigil will be hosted by Winfred’s family and United Communities Against Crime.at 5 p.m. on the 1400 block of St.Paul Street. Those who attend are asked to bring candles and powder blue and white balloons.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.