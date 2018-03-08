HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — If you love gardening and have a strong desire to share your passion for plants with others, consider becoming a Master Gardener.

Master Gardeners are trained community leaders who work with individuals to increase knowledge and understanding of environmentally sound horticulture. They improve quality of life in their communities.

Master Gardeners are specially trained by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service. Registration begins this spring for a new class starting this fall.

The 2018 Course offers two separate fee categories.

Traditional Master Gardener includes 50 hours of volunteer service before MG status is achieved and volunteer service thereafter. The fee is $125, payable after acceptance into the program.

For individuals interested in increasing their horticulture skills and knowledge but who do not intend to volunteer, the fee is $225, payable after acceptance into the program.

The Hanover Master Gardener Training Course is offered September 6 – November 15, 2018, on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Covenant Woods at the Lodge (7090 Covenant Woods Dr, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.)

A limited number of scholarships may be available for traditional Master Gardener Trainees.

To learn more about becoming a Hanover Master Gardener attend an Open House for prospective trainees on May 21, 2018, from 10 a.m. – noon at Covenant Woods at the Lodge.

Applications are available at https//offices.ext.vt.edu/hanover/. The deadline for receipt of applications is July 9, 2018.

If you’re a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations, please contact the Extension Office during normal business hours 7 days before the event at 804-752-4310.

