Habitat for Humanity calls for volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Habitat for Humanity Richmond needs volunteers to help with a special project on Wednesday, March 14, processing a huge donation of items from a home décor consignment sale.

The project requires 10 volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon who can load donations into trucks at Regency Square Mall.

5 volunteers will be needed from 1-5 p.m. to unload and process the items at both 1901 Roane Street in Richmond and 1201 Mall Drive in Chesterfield.

If you’re interested in loading the trucks, meet Habitat Richmond staff on the top deck of Regency Square Mall at JC Penney at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 14. The items will have to be carted around the corner because trucks are not allowed on the upper deck.

Whether interested in loading or unloading, RSVP to Hayley Morris hmorris@richmondhabitat.org

