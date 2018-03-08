GRTC offering express service to Kings Dominion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This spring, the GRTC is offering its express service to Kings Dominion earlier.

Service begins March 24 to coincide with the spring opening of the park. In previous years, this seasonal service began Memorial Day Weekend, but the demand for GRTC’s successful express route supports an earlier opening. Employees and park guests alike can ride reliably to this desirable destination and employment center in Central Virginia.

“Kings Dominion is pleased to expand the partnership with GRTC this season and to have supported its growth over the years,” says Katelyn Sherwood, PR and Communications Manager for Kings Dominion.

The service will operate primarily weekend service until Memorial Day Weekend. Additional service, like previous years, continues through the Summer to Labor Day weekend, followed by fall service on Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween Haunt.

The fare remains the same as previous years. For only $5 per trip, visitors will avoid the cost of gas and parking, save wear and tear on their cars, and fully relax by letting someone else do the driving when they visit Kings Dominion. The fare for Kings Dominion employees (with employee ID) is $3 per trip.

CLICK HERE for the Route Schedule through June 2018. The updated summer and fall schedule will be available by June.

