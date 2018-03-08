Family’s missing dog found dead in trash bag along Va. road

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WRIC) – A family dog reported missing on Saturday was found on the side of the road with potential gun shot wounds.

The Isle of Wight animal shelter says on Facebook that the family reported their chocolate lab, Ranger, went missing over the weekend. The dog’s body was found near the intersection of Reynolds Drive and Nike Park Road on Tuesday. The dog’s collar was found a half a mile away from the location where the dog was found.

The animal shelter did not recover any evidence from the trash bag because of the weather elements. Anyone with information is asked to call the Isle of Wight animal shelter at 757-365-6318.

