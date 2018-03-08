Driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on I-95 in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Caroline County Thursday night.

The crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on southbound I-95 at mile marker 114 in Caroline County.

Police say only one person was in the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries. No other details have been released at this time.

The crash investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided once notification of next of kin has been completed.

