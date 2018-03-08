Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen presents “Skullduggery” by Helene Ruiz

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen presents art by Helene Ruiz, “Skulduggery” in the Slantwell Gallery and “Do You See What I See”, in the Hallway section.

Ruiz, an New York City native who now lives in Mechanicsville, calls “Skulduggery”, “a whimsical approach to symbolically represent the serious side of life’s unexpected tricky situations using playful symbols such as clowns, jesters, jokers, and fools that are colorfully painted against a strong black background.”

In “Do You See What See”, Ruiz portrays the isolation and alienation experienced by the social outcast and victims of discrimination. “I have used the animal heads, some with human features, in colors that are not of the “norm”, she writes. This work seeks to express the pain and disconnection that oppression foists upon the unwanted and the unloved.

Helene Ruiz will be on display at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen through the end of March and will host an Artist’s Reception on March 22, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

