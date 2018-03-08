Charges pending against 7th grader who brought weapon to school and threatened students

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are pending against a 14-year-old student who authorities say brought a weapon to school and verbally threatened students with it earlier this week.

The incident occurred Tuesday, March 6 at Goochland Middle School. According to Sheriff Jim Agnew, the student brought an airsoft gun to school in his bookbag, showed it to several students who believed it to be real and threatened some of them.

Sheriff Agnew added that the 7th-grade student showed the weapon to other students on several occasions throughout the day.

None of the students who saw the weapon said anything of the incident until they were questioned Wednesday morning after the school’s resource officer was notified by a family member of one of the students who saw the airsoft pistol.

The student was detained when he arrived at school Wednesday morning and has been suspended. School officials are meeting with a juvenile probation officer to pursue charges of brandishing a firearm on school property.

