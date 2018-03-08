Authorities deem social media threat directed at 3 Henrico schools not credible

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have deemed the social media threat directed at three Henrico schools Thursday as not credible.

The threatening message mentioned Godwin, Deep Run and Glen Allen high schools.

The online threat was made on Snapchat by a suspended student who said, it will be worse than the Parkland Florida shooting. — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 9, 2018

Henrico Police, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security worked throughout the night to find the origin of the message and eventually a found a juvenile person of interest. No charges have been placed and the investigation is on-going.

Although the schools will have a normal start to the school day, there will be an increased police presence on school grounds Friday.

“Henrico Police extend a sincere thank you to the hundreds of citizens who shared timely information which assisted in this investigation. We also need to thank the principals of the three mentioned schools whose assistance was invaluable,” Henrico Police said in a release. “This was a collaborative effort between the community, law enforcement, and schools.”

Families with students at the schools involved received the following email from school officials Friday morning.

Throughout the night, Henrico Police along with the FBI and Homeland Security pursued leads related to the threatening message which we communicated about last night. Law enforcement located the person believed to be responsible for the message, who is a minor, and after further investigation it was determined that the threat was not credible. The investigation is still on-going, and no charges have been placed at this time. We are taking the appropriate next steps to address the matter as well. We are planning a normal start to the school day. You can still expect to see an increased police presence today to help everyone feel confident in the safety of our schools. This morning, we join Police in thanking the hundreds of families who shared timely information which assisted in this investigation. Police are giving a special shout-out to the principals of all three schools for their invaluable assistance. This was a collaborative effort between the community, law enforcement, and schools. Thank you again for your time and attention. We hope you have a wonderful day. Andy Jenks

Good morning Glen Allen, Deep Run and Godwin families. Overnight, @HenricoPolice and other officials located the person believed to be responsible for the threatening message, who is a minor, and after further investigation it was determined that the threat was NOT credible. pic.twitter.com/tU0ydSV8DJ — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 9, 2018

Investigation on-going; no charges placed at this time. We're taking the appropriate next steps to address the matter, too. We're planning a normal start to the day. You can still expect to see an increased police presence today to help everyone feel confident in school safety. — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 9, 2018

