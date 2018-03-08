Amazon users report Alexa devices laughing at them

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Amazon Alexa users have reported their devices have been randomly laughing over the last day.

The laughter consists of three short “ha” sounds. It sounds like a female voice, but it is not Alexa’s usual voice.

One Twitter user said an Amazon Echo started listing the names of local funeral homes and cemeteries without being asked to do so.

Amazon says it is aware of the issue and working to fix it. It did not say what caused the problem or how many users have reported it.

