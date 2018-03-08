Albemarle County School teacher charged after fight with student

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Western Albemarle High School teacher is facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge after a fight with a student.

That’s according to a release issued by the Albemarle County Police Department that says 53-year-old Oluwole Adesina of Crozet is due in court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 16.

Adesina was taken into custody Thursday and later released the same day, police said. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. Albemarle County Public Schools is also conducting a separate investigation.

