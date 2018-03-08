2 teens critically injured in Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two teens were critically injured in a shooting in Mosby Court Wednesday night.

The double shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Raven Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found two 17-year-old juveniles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims are said to be in critical condition and one of them is considered to have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

