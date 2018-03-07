Virginia man pleads guilty to trying to recruit girl as prostitute

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who admitted to helping run an escort service has pleaded guilty to trying to entice a 15-year-old girl to engage in prostitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia said in a Wednesday release 48-year-old Shawn Paul Paisley pleaded guilty this week to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

The release says a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy posing as the teen responded to a Craigslist advertisement seeking a “personal/casual” encounter in August 2016. In a text message exchange, Paisley described the escort service and standard rates, and the two arranged for Paisley to travel from his Salem home to engage in a sex act.

After he was arrested, Paisley said at least two previous recruits were 17.

He’ll be sentenced in May.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.