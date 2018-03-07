VCU’s Justin Tillman To All-Atlantic 10 Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU senior forward Justin Tillman has been having a historic senior season, and it has been noticed by the conference. On Tuesday, Tillman was named All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team, as well as to the All-Defensive Team.

The 6-8, 220-pound senior is averaging career-highs of 18.9 points, which is fifth-best in the A-10.

This season Tillman has produced 16 double-doubles, the most by a Ram since Bernard Hopkins recorded 18 during the 1995-96 campaign. Tillman has become the 19th player on VCU’s career scoring list and third on the school’s all-time rebounding chart. He has grabbed 20 points in 17 games this season, including a career-high 37 in an overtime win over Dayton.

Tillman and the VCU Rams are set to face Dayton on Thursday, March 8 at noon in the second round the A-10 Tournament at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C