Stolen guns from cars could end up in other crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in the Richmond area said guns stolen from cars continue to be a big problem. So, they’re urging gun owners to keep those weapons locked up and inside your homes.

Police say people may not realize how often gun owners leave their guns in their car and how often those guns are stolen, and sometimes those weapons pop up in other crimes.

Several years ago, Chesterfield County Police got a disturbing call after residents living off of Winterpock Road discovered someone had shot and killed their horse. Eventually, Steven Dunn was arrested and charged with the crime.

Investigators say he used a gun that had been stolen from an unlocked car. It’s a problem police say they have to deal with hundreds of times a year. Criminals taking weapons left in an owners vehicle.

“We have numerous incidents a year where weapons are stolen out of unlocked cars and that just creates a risk out in the community,” said Chesterfield County Police Corporal Matt Rogers.

In Chesterfield, there were 180 weapons stolen from unlocked cars all of last year worth nearly $90,000. They’ve already had 10 guns stolen from unlocked cars so far this year. In Henrico County, 20 guns had been stolen as of February 25th from unlocked cars. While Richmond doesn’t distinguish between locked and unlocked, they say 73 firearms have been taken in 67 thefts from cars so far this year.

Police say knowing what happens to those weapons after they end up in the hands of a criminal is unsettling, “Those weapons can be used in a variety of different crimes,” Cpl. Rogers said. “So you know we want to help prevent that.”

Chesterfield has been pushing for people to lock their cars at night to prevent thefts. They urge gun owners to take their guns into their homes at the end of the day and lock them up; saying it doesn’t make sense to leave such a dangerous and expensive item in your car.

“Guns can be several hundred dollars a piece and you know up to a $1000 so it’s not a cheap item that’s being stolen,” said Cpl. Rogers.

They say it’s not only protecting your gun from being stolen, but it’s protecting the public from that gun being used in a future crime.

As of March 7th, Chesterfield County Police have recovered 16 of the guns that were stolen last year. Some of those guns were just found this year.

