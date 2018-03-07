‘Shamrock the Block’ returns to Scott’s Addition March 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There will be a sea of green on North Boulevard on March 17 as people of all ages gather for the annual Shamrock the Block celebration.

Organizers call this St. Patrick’s Day event the kickoff to the 2018 RVA outdoor festival season.

This year more than 70 vendors will offer local and regional food, adult beverages, crafts and a kid zone.

There will be live music throughout the day. Richmond DPU Natural Gas Safety is powering the live music stage.

Shamrock the Block will be held Saturday, March 17 from noon- 6 p.m. on the Boulevard in Richmond. It is free to attend.

Proceeds will benefit Project Local, an effort that supports other local non-profits.

