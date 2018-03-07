Richmond’s Grant Golden Places On Atlantic-10’s All-Conference, All-Rookie Teams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Redshirt freshman Grant Golden captured a pair of all-league honors on Tuesday. The Atlantic-10 announced that the Winchester native was selected Third-Team All-Conference and named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

Golden led the Spiders with 16.0 points per game in the regular season, 14th-most in the conference. Golden is the only freshman, to average 16 points and six rebounds during the season.

Golden has overcome the adversity to get the accolades. Golden received the medical redshirt from the NCAA last season after collapsing during a game inside the Robins Center. Golden, later underwent a heart procedure in December.

Golden is one of two of the first freshmen to land on an Atlantic 10 All-Conference team since 2012-2013. This marks Golden as the first Spider freshman to ever earn All-Conference honors from the A-10 and the first to land on any league’s All-Conference team since 1998-1999 season.

Tuesday was the second straight day Golden was honored by the conference. Earlier, he was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week on Monday after racking up 48 points and 19 rebounds, a double-double, in wins against UMass and George Mason, this is his third Rookie of the Week award this season.

The 7-seed Richmond Spiders now look ahead to Thursday, as they face 10-seed Duqeusne in the A-10 Tournament.