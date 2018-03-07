Richmond Symphony plays Peter and the Wolf in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony performs Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf at the Carpenter Center on March 17, part of the Union Bank & Trust Lollipops Concert series.

Associate Conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin leads this expressive take on an orchestral classic. Peter and the Wolf was uniquely written as a symphonic fairy tale for children. It tells the story of Peter, an adventurous young boy, who defies his grandfather and ventures a little too far from his home in the woods. On his journey he is greeted by animal friends who warn him of a wolf on the loose. Each animal is portrayed by a different instrument in the orchestra, making it a wonderful concert to use to introduce children (of all ages) to the symphony experience.

An hour before the concert, enjoy a Pre-Concert Festival presented by the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Sponsors will be presenting fun activities for kids of all ages, including a polaroid photo booth, to get concert-goers in the mood for the exciting tale of Peter and his wildlife friends!

The festival begins at 10 a.m. in the Dominion Energy Center.

The family-friendly concert begins in the Carpenter Theatre at 11 a.m.

Union Bank & Trust LolliPops concerts are Sensory-Friendly and designed to create a performance experience where all audiences are welcome, including those with autism or other sensory sensitivities. An ASL Interpreter will be available at the Pre-Concert Festival and during all LolliPops performances.

Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults at richmondsymphony.com or by calling 1.800.514.ETIX.

Find more details at: https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/peter-and-the-wolf/2018-03-17/