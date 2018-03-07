Richmond SPCA waiving adoption fees through this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA is waiving adoption fees through this Sunday, March 11.

All qualified adopters will have their adoption fees paid by the Richmond SPCA’s Board of Directors during a first-time ‘Board Bonanza.’

The Richmond SPCA’s Board of Directors is generously paying the adoption fee for every dog, cat, puppy or kitten adopted from our Robins-Starr Humane Center during this special promotion. Adopters will provide precious homeless animals with a lifetime of love, and the organization’s Board of Directors will cover the adoption fee.” The Richmond SPCA is full of wonderful pets of various shapes, sizes, ages and personalities, just waiting for a chance to become a family’s trusted and loyal companion.”

The SPCA’s Adoption Center is located at 2519 Hermitage Road. Its hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

