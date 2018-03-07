Richmond Ballet’s New Works Festival opens March 20th

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ballet presents its 6th annual New Works Festival March 20th-25th at the Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre.

The Festival features four new works from artists who have never before choreographed for the professional company: Francesca Harper, Tom Mattingly, Mariana Oliveira, and Bradley Shelver.

Each choreographer spends one week with the dancers, during which he/she has only 25 hours to set a 10-15 minute piece. Artistic Director Stoner Winslett explains, “It is always such an invigorating time for all of us as the different styles and intentions of each choreographer are revealed.”

The New Works Festival gives established and up-and-coming choreographers the opportunity to explore and create new work with the full support and resources of Richmond Ballet. With unlimited access to the Company’s professional dancers, costume inventory, and production team, the Festival presents a unique platform for both choreographers and audiences to share and see work that is new, exciting, and potentially, still in progress.

Tickets start at $22.50. Studio One tickets can be purchased online at richmondballet.com, by phone at 804.344.0906 x224 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 East Canal Street, Monday – Friday, 11:00am – 6:00pm.

