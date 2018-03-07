Petersburg seniors could get a discount on utilities

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides proposed a program Wednesday that would senior citizens a discount on their utilities. The Senior Discount Pilot Program is designed to ease the financial hardship for certain residents.

To qualify, residents would have to be at least 65 years old, must provide proof of their age, must provide proof of property ownership, and a recent utility statement. Applicants must also live in the home and have occupied it for at least one year.

“This is wonderful and it shows that our City administration is listening to our residents’ concerns,” said City Councilmember, Treska Wilson-Smith.

Janell Sinclair, Administrative Services Manager for Public Works, presented City Council with three options. The first would cut sewer rates by 50 percent. The second would cut both sewer and water rates by 50 percent. The final option would bring both the 1-inch and 1.5-inch rates to the same level as 5/8 meter rates. That would reduce the base rates by 60 to 77 percent.

“We anticipate that the collection rate will rise, while simultaneously alleviating this financial burden on our senior residents,” said Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, City Manager.

There will be a public hearing on March 20. City Council will take comments from the public and will vote on the program.

