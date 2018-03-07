Petersburg prekindergarten registration opens this month

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg parents with 3 and 4-year-olds are encouraged to apply for the city’s prekindergarten program for the 2018-19 school year.

The free, full-day program is for children who live in Petersburg, who will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 30, and whose families meet income guidelines. It’s at Westview Early Childhood Education Center at 1100 Patterson Street.

Registration for children who will be 3 years old by Sept. 30, will take place at Westview from 10 a.m. to noon on March 20-22, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 22.

Registration for children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30, will take place at Westview from 10 a.m. to noon on March 27-29. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 29.

Parents or guardians must bring several documents when they register children for prekindergarten:

child’s birth certificate

photo ID of parent/guardian

proof of residence in Petersburg (current utility bill, mortgage or lease; if you live with family or friends, then there is a form that must be filled out and notarized)

proof of income

immunization record

physical examination within past 12 months

child’s insurance cards and dental exam within the past six months (for Head Start)

Free bus transportation is provided to all children who are accepted into Westview Early Childhood Education Center. During the school year, Westview students are in school from 9:05 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., and free breakfasts, lunches and snacks are provided for every student every day.

If you have questions, call 804-861-1274. Additional information is available in the students/parents section of www.petersburg.k12.va.us.

