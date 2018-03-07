Petersburg man now charged with murder after vehicle altercation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police say a 41-year-old Petersburg man will now be charged with murder following the December death of a 35-year-old man. He was previously charged with malicious wounding.

Rodrigo Martinez-Mendoza, 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Luis G. Gomez-Flores, 35, of the 2100 block of County Drive, Petersburg.

Javier Rodriguez-Zavala, 22, of the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, North Chesterfield was also previously arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

On Dec. 4, police responded to the 6300 block of Powhite Parkway just before Chippenham Parkway.

There, officers located a vehicle in a parking lot near a toll booth and discovered Gomez-Flores lying outside the vehicle unconscious. He was taken a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators determined an altercation broke out inside the vehicle causing the driver to pull over.

Police ask anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

