Petersburg launches mobile WiFi for residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — More Petersburg residents can now enjoy access to the internet. The Petersburg Public Library announced a new initiative Wednesday to bridge the digital divide in the city.

Library cardholders can now check out portable WiFi hotspots, called “MiFi,” for one week at a time. The hotspots bring wireless internet to the home or on-the-go. Residents must be at least 18-years-old to check out a hotspot, with a valid library card and photo I.D.

“This Wifi Initiative unlocks limitations to internet access for the Petersburg Community,” says Wayne Crocker, Director of Leisure and Cultural Affairs. “This service empowers our residents with the internet access to increase their knowledge in the areas of education, self-development, career advancement or simply for leisure purposes.”

Petersburg Transit Bus riders will also have unlimited access to T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network to bring internet to cell phones, tablets, and laptops. WiFi is already available on the Walnut Hill and Crater Road routes and will be introduced on others soon.

“I am pleased with the convenience we are able to extend to our residents. We are excited to be one of the first public transit systems in the Commonwealth to provide this service,” said Charles Koonce, General Manager of Petersburg Area Transit.

