New partnership behind a ‘blight fight’ in historic Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Ting-Yi Oei places the grates over the burners on his gas stove. The kitchen in his house is finally coming together.

Oei’s family bought and started renovating the home in Petersburg’s Poplar Lawn Historic District four years ago.

“We’re very pleased with progress we are making,” says Oei. “And hopefully the other things that are coming up around the neighborhood will make it truly a good place to be.”

Coming up across the street from his home is the major overhaul of a property that predates the Civil War.

It is the first of a few projects in the works through a new partnership between Virginia Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the City of Petersburg, The Cameron Foundation, project:HOMES, Rebuilding Together Richmond, Preservation Virginia, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, First Baptist Church of Petersburg and HistoriCorps.

“It was vacant, dilapidated, no windows, no walls in some places,” describes Candice Streett, the Virginia LISC Executive Director. “Making it a really attractive house that someone would want to buy and live in.”

Brandy Cramer, The Cameron Foundation Program Officer, gestures to the community.

“We’re bringing it back for them,” she says.

The Cameron Foundation is funding the effort on Liberty Street, which is part of the ‘Partners for Neighborhood Renewal – Poplar Lawn’ program.

Cramer references a 2014-2015 Preservation Virginia study that found more than 10 percent of historic homes in Petersburg had been lost within the prior decade.

It also determined that much of what is left is uninhabitable and in poor condition.

“They’re sources for criminal activity on the houses,” says Streett about the blight. “And for the houses around them, folks are less interested in doing the maintenance on their homes.”

It is why the program is taking what could be called the worst house on the block and is investing in its future.

Streett looks to similar efforts in Richmond to prove that it is possible.

“Just as we did in Oregon Hill and just as partners are doing today in Church Hill, it’s preserving this really wonderful housing stock and turning it into a neighborhood.”

Virginia LISC also is behind a push for owners to rehabilitate their own homes and a focus on getting rental properties back online for occupancy.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.