Midlothian H.S. students win cash in C-SPAN Student Cam contest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Students from Midlothian High School are honorable mention winners in C-SPAN’s national 2018 StudentCam competition.

Elise Pritchard, Evelyn Reece and John El-Jor will receive $250 for their video, “Healthcare Under the 10th Amendment.”

Bradley Fellstrom, Matthew Tignor and Thomas Olivero will receive $250 for their video, “Elastic Efficacy,” about the Necessary and Proper Clause.

Each year since 2006, C-SPAN has invited middle school students (grades 6-8) and high school students (grades 9-12) to produce short documentaries about a subject of national importance. This year students addressed the theme, “The Constitution & You: Choose a provision of the U.S. Constitution and create a video illustrating why it’s important to you.”

C-SPAN received a record 2,985 video submissions from over 5,700 students in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Students worked in teams or as individuals to address a wide range of public policy issues, from the freedoms of the First Amendment and the right to bear arms, to equality and the powers of Congress.

These winners are among more than 300 students across the country winning a total of $100,000, including one grand-prize winner, four first-prize winners, 16 second-prize winners, 32 third-prize winners and 97 honorable mentions.

The 150 winning videos may be viewed at http://www.studentcam.org

Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the competition’s theme, quality of expression, inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic, and effective incorporation of C-SPAN programming.

