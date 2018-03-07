Man hit by car while trying to help another driver on I-95 south

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hit by a car while trying to help another driver who got into a car crash.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A driver pulled to the right side of I-95 south near the Ruffin Road exit.

He had seen another car crash and pulled over to help, police said. When he got out of his car, a different car driving on I-95 hit him.

He was transported to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers both have minor injuries.

No word on any charges in this crash.

