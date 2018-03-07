Local Kroger stores now offering online beer and wine purchases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-area Kroger customers can now buy beer and wine through ClickList, the grocery’s online ordering service.

Nearly all beer and wine offered in a Kroger store are available on ClickList; approximately 1,000 items at each store.

“We carry a full variety of beer and wine,” said Candace Bingham, a division e-commerce field specialist with Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Customers place their order at www.kroger.com/ClickList and search by entering beer or wine. Specific brands also can be entered.

Customers select a time to pick up their orders with four hours’ notice. Orders must be picked up at ClickList designated parking spaces.

“We’ve had requests from customers to offer alcoholic beverages since we introduced ClickList in 2016,” added Bingham. “With this update in technology and a change in Virginia law, we’ve responded to customers.”

13 of the 18 Kroger stores in the Richmond area offer ClickList:

10800 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA

11895 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23233

3001 Polo Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23113

9000 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

9351 Atlee Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

13201 Rittenhouse Dr, Midlothian, VA 23112

7000 Tim Price Way, Richmond, VA 23225

3507 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23114

12726 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Chester, VA 23831

1510 Eastridge Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

1356 Gaskins Road, Richmond, VA 23238

6335 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Kroger offers more than 40,000 items through ClickList, including fresh meat and produce. Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions from being sold on ClickList. Hot foods and gift cards also are excluded.

Kroger is waiving the $4.95 service charge for each customer’s first three orders. No minimum purchase is required.

Kroger began online ordering nearly two years ago in the Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes stores in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. A total of 46 stores now offer ClickList in the Mid-Atlantic Division.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.